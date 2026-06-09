09.06.2026 11:53:00

CAC 40 Up Nearly 1% As Oil Prices Slip After Israel, Iran Halt Strikes

(RTTNews) - French stocks climbed higher Tuesday morning amid hopes for a peace deal in the Middle East following Israel and Iran halting their attacks against each other. Oil's fall contributed as well to the firm undertone in the market.

Brent crude futures fell to $92.00 a barrel, losing about 2.5%.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 73.85 points or 0.9% at 8,273.14 a little while ago.

EssilorLuxottica moved up 3.1%. Kering and Societe Generale climbed 2.5% and 2.35%, respectively. Publicis Groupe and Safran gained 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively.

BNP Paribas, Legrand, STMicroelectronics, AXA, L'Oreal, Michelin, Pernod Ricard, Accor, Bouygues, Credit Agricole, Vinci and Carrefour advanced 1%-1.8%. Orange and Unibail Rodamco posted modest gains.

Dassault Systemes and ArcelorMittal shed 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Bureau Veritas and TotalEnergies drifted down by about 0.4%.

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