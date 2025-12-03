CAC 40 Up Slightly As Stocks Turn In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors digesting the region's service sector data, and awaiting fresh reports from the U.S. for direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 8,078.61 was up 4.00 points or 0.05% at 8,078.61 about a quarter past noon.

Among the gainers, Stellantis surged 7.8%. STMicroElectronics moved up 4.5%, while Airbus climbed 3.5%. after backing its FY25 adjusted EBIT view.

Thales, Safran, Engie, Veolia Environment, Bureau Veritas and TotalEnergies were up 0.6 to 1.3%.

Euronext, LVMH, L'Oreal, Vinci, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes and Kering lost 1 to 1.6%.

Eurofins Scientific, Sanofi, Hermes International, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, AXA, Credit Agricole and Saint Gobain drifted down 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, the HCOB France Composite PMI for November 2025 was revised higher to 50.4, compared to the flash estimate of 49.9 and above October's reading of 47.7.

The Services PMI rose to an over 1-year high to 51.4 in November, from 48.0 in October. On the other hand, manufacturing activity contracted at a solid pace for the third month, with the PMI coming in at 47.8 compared to 48.8 a month earlier.

Eurozone private sector logged its strongest growth since May 2023 as both manufacturing and service sectors showed expansion in output, final data from S&P Global revealed.

The HCOB final composite output index rose to 52.8 in November from 52.5 in the previous month. The reading was above the initial score of 52.4.

The survey showed stronger services momentum in November, while factory output growth moderated to a nine-month low.

The HCOB services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.6 from 53.0 in the previous month. The flash reading was 53.1.