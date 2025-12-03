XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-
03.12.2025 12:23:51

CAC 40 Up Slightly As Stocks Turn In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors digesting the region's service sector data, and awaiting fresh reports from the U.S. for direction.

The benchmark CAC 40 8,078.61 was up 4.00 points or 0.05% at 8,078.61 about a quarter past noon.

Among the gainers, Stellantis surged 7.8%. STMicroElectronics moved up 4.5%, while Airbus climbed 3.5%. after backing its FY25 adjusted EBIT view.

Thales, Safran, Engie, Veolia Environment, Bureau Veritas and TotalEnergies were up 0.6 to 1.3%.

Euronext, LVMH, L'Oreal, Vinci, Capgemini, Dassault Systemes and Kering lost 1 to 1.6%.

Eurofins Scientific, Sanofi, Hermes International, Unibail Rodamco, ArcelorMittal, AXA, Credit Agricole and Saint Gobain drifted down 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, the HCOB France Composite PMI for November 2025 was revised higher to 50.4, compared to the flash estimate of 49.9 and above October's reading of 47.7.

The Services PMI rose to an over 1-year high to 51.4 in November, from 48.0 in October. On the other hand, manufacturing activity contracted at a solid pace for the third month, with the PMI coming in at 47.8 compared to 48.8 a month earlier.

Eurozone private sector logged its strongest growth since May 2023 as both manufacturing and service sectors showed expansion in output, final data from S&P Global revealed.

The HCOB final composite output index rose to 52.8 in November from 52.5 in the previous month. The reading was above the initial score of 52.4.

The survey showed stronger services momentum in November, while factory output growth moderated to a nine-month low.

The HCOB services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 53.6 from 53.0 in the previous month. The flash reading was 53.1.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:12 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kaufimpulse fehlen: ATX geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begab sich derweil auf Richtungssuche. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen