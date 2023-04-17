CAC-40 Weakens After Scaling Fresh High

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 rose oscillated between gains and losses amidst anxiety ahead of the earnings season and key economic data updates from China. Anxiety about interest rate hikes by the Fed also weighed on sentiment. The day's trading has been between 7,515.46 and a record high of 7,552.00.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,516.61, edging down 0.04 percent from the previous close.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, 15 are trading in negative territory.

Worldline rallied 3.34 percent. Safran, TotalEnergies, ArcelorMittal, Publicis Groupe and Teleperformance, all added more than 1 percent.

Capgemini shed 3.5 percent. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield dropped more than 2 percent. Essilorluxottica and Dassault Systemes, both declined more than 1 percent.

The EUR/USD pair shed 0.22 percent to trade at 1.0976 amidst the Dollar's strength which saw the Dollar Index rise 0.18 percent to 101.73.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 0.82 percent to 2.967% versus the previous close of 2.943%.