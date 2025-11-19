19.11.2025 12:00:56

CAC Down Slightly In Cautious Trade As Investors Look For Direction

(RTTNews) - The French market is down in negative territory around noon on Wednesday with investors looking ahead to U.S. AI major Nvidia, and some crucial U.S. economic data for directional clues.

The benchmark CAC 40, extending recent losses, was down 16.06 points or 0.2% at 7951.87 a few minutes before noon.

Kering is down more than 3%. Orange is down nearly 2%, while Bouygues, Engie, Vinci, Sanofi, Capgemini, Renault, Credit Agricole and Carrefour are lower by 0.5 to 1.1%.

Among the gainers, Hermes International is up nearly 1%. TotalEnergies, Legrand, ArcelorMittal, Edenred, Publicis Groupe and Michelin are gaining 0.4 to 0.8%.

In economic news, Data from Eurostat showed the Eurozone annual inflation rate held at 2.1% in October, down slightly from 2.2% in September, staying close to the European Central Bank's 2% target.

Among the largest Eurozone economies, inflation slowed in Germany, coming in 2.3% for October, easing from 2.4% a month earlier. France's inflation dropped to 0.8% from 1.1%.

A report from the European Central Bank showed the Eurozone current account surplus narrowed to €38.1 billion in September 2025, down from a revised €43.5 billion a year earlier. Exports climbed 6.7% to €250.0 billion while imports increased more slowly by 4.4% to €215.9 billion.

