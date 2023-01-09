Cutting-edge lab fermentation process, coupled with CaCay oil, energizes CACAYE products to awaken the most potent ingredients possible

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CACAYE, the premiere product offering conceived by Evoq Brand Lab, introduces a new efficacious skincare collection sitting at the intersection of superior ingredients and innovative science. At the heart of all CACAYE products is CaCay – a precious nut oil native to the Amazon that is rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, making it a true skincare powerhouse and cure-all. Applied daily, CaCay Oil has a variety of benefits including components that improve the appearance of lines, wrinkles, tone, dehydration, dark spots, irritation, and sensitivity without an oily or sticky finish.

CACAYE, a New Line of High-Performance Skincare Rooted in the Power of Nature Launches in the US

Through the power of fermentation, a natural process that breaks down botanicals for maximum potency and absorption, CACAYE activates natural botanicals, producing higher vibration blends with a richer concentration of skin-feeding nutrients and amino acids. CACAYE's unique synthesis of CaCay Oil plus fermented formulas allow the products to be easily absorbed into the skin for maximum efficacy, helping to purify and condition your skin's microbiome – an invisible protective shield that helps defend from the aging effects of environmental aggressors.

"CACAYE represents our vision for the future of skincare – a union of breakthrough formulation techniques and deep knowledge of the world's botanicals," Karl Obrecht, Evoq Brand Lab, CEO. "Through our revolutionary approach and by realizing the full potential of each ingredient, CACAYE offers maximum results rooted in the power of nature, which we are excited to bring to the skincare consumer."

Each product has been thoughtfully formulated for all skin types, tones, and textures at every stage of maturity. Through active ingredients and technical formulas, CACAYE offers clinically proven skincare solutions to support the skin's natural abilities and revitalize the complexion.

"Our formulation process for CACAYE is rooted in our unwavering commitment to deliver the optimal impact using nature's most potent and proven ingredients," Annette Falso, CACAYE, Head of Innovation & Brand. "By joining miraculous CaCay oil with expertly curated fermented botanicals, CACAYE is focused on delivering high-powered products that set a new standard for what skincare can accomplish."

The initial CACAYE collection features three core products, developed to deliver effective results through clean and uncompromising high-performance formulas:

CACAY + C FERMENTED CLEANSING OIL ($42) : A gentle cleansing oil that breaks down impurities and dissolves makeup without a greasy after feel. Ingredients include PurFerm Extract™ and CitraC 3 Complex™ which help to improve elasticity, soften wrinkles and promote radiant skin.



SUPERFRUIT FERMENTED RENEWAL CREAM ($65) : Fermented moisturizing gel cream with FermenFruit™ and ReVita-D™ strengthens and protects for 24 hours while reducing the look of fine, dry lines.



CACAY + C FERMENTED BRIGHTENING OIL ($75) : A luxurious lightweight oil that brightens, firms and hydrates skin. With the help of PurFerm Extract™ and CitraC 3 Complex™, this facial oil improves elasticity and softens wrinkles, increasing the radiance of skin and providing antioxidant protection.

CACAYE was brought to life through Evoq Brand Lab, a consortium of beauty industry experts focused on cutting edge technology and formulation. Led by Karl Obrecht, Evoq Brand Lab, CEO, whose consumer products pedigree includes Procter & Gamble and Revlon and Annette

Falso, CACAYE Head of Innovation & Brand, with years of product development expertise at Chanel and Revlon. The CACAYE team brings together decades of expertise in product development and commercial success with a unique vision for the future of skincare and beauty.

CACAYE has partnered with Look Good Feel Better , a non-medical, brand-neutral public service program that teaches beauty techniques to women with cancer to help them manage the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Inspired by family, friends and co-workers who have faced the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, CACAYE chose to partner with Look Good Feel Better based on their indelible support for the women who need it most.

CACAYE will be available for purchase starting January 8 at www.cacaye.com . Discover more about CACAYE by following @cacayelife on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok.

About CACAYE:

Inspired by the power of nature's most potent and proven ingredients, CACAYE is an invitation to lush, effortlessly beautiful skin. Through the power of fermentation – a natural process that breaks down botanicals for maximum potency and absorption – CACAYE embraces the beauty of live ingredients and the earth's rich abundance. Fermented botanical extracts synergize with nutrient dense CaCay oil, promoting luminous skin through supercharged proprietary formulas. CACAYE is the premiere product offering conceived by Evoq Brand Lab, a consortium of beauty industry experts focused on cutting edge technology and formulation. Through expert sourcing of the most effective fruits, flowers, and oils on earth and breakthrough R&D revealing new methods for their application, Evoq Brand Lab is rooted in a passion for proven skincare rituals and respect for the earth's botanical diversity.

PR Contact for CACAYE: Kristina Scheim/ kscheim@cbeepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cacaye-a-new-line-of-high-performance-skincare-rooted-in-the-power-of-nature-launches-in-the-us-301717083.html

SOURCE CACAYE