|
19.07.2022 22:30:00
Cactus Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus” or the "Company”) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release before market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes ahead of the start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived version will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia. Cactus also conducts rental and service operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005805/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cactus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Cactus A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Cactus A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cactus A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cactus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cactus Inc Registered Shs -A-
|37,40
|3,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX stabil -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.