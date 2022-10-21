|
21.10.2022 03:30:00
Cactus Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus” or the "Company”) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release before market open on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
The call will be webcast on Cactus’ website at www.CactusWHD.com. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes ahead of the start time to ensure a proper connection. An archived version will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the end of the call.
About Cactus, Inc.
Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers throughout the United States and Australia, while also providing equipment and services in select international markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020006139/en/
