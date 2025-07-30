Cactu a Aktie
WKN DE: A2JC5K / ISIN: US1272031071
|
31.07.2025 01:44:50
Cactus Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Cactus Inc. (WHD) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $49.05 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $63.06 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cactus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.25 million or $0.66 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $273.58 million from $290.39 million last year.
Cactus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $49.05 Mln. vs. $63.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $273.58 Mln vs. $290.39 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cactus Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.25
|Ausblick: Cactus A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.25
|Ausblick: Cactus A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.02.25
|Ausblick: Cactus A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Cactus A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)