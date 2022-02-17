CADD Microsystems Honored as Bluebeam Partner of the Year for 2021

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CADD Microsystems, a Bluebeam Platinum Partner, today announced it was selected as Partner of the Year by Bluebeam, Inc, a leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.

Partner of the Year is the most prestigious award in Bluebeam's Partner Program, and celebrates the partner that goes above and beyond to deliver extraordinary Bluebeam experiences to its customers.

The award recognizes the partner that develops an exemplary relationship with the customer and with Bluebeam, and ensures the customer's ultimate success through demonstrated product knowledge, value–based sales processes, and creative communication campaigns.

"We couldn't be prouder to win this award from Bluebeam, because it exemplifies the customer-first approach we take with everything that we do," said Jeff Anselene, chief revenue officer at CADD Microsystems. "It speaks to the heart of how we developed relationships between Bluebeam and our customers, addressed their needs, and ultimately made our customers successful."

"Bluebeam is proud to work with partners like CADD Microsystems who prioritize the customer relationships that are at the core of their business, and turn sales opportunities into trusted partnerships," said Bluebeam Chief Customer Officer Stuart Broome. "Bluebeam and CADD share the belief that by working together we can deliver an extraordinary experience for our customers, along with focused results that speak for themselves. We congratulate CADD on their award-winning commitment to excellence."

CADD credits its dedicated Bluebeam team and several company-wide initiatives for the Partner of the Year win. By reimagining its sales, marketing, technical, and customer success processes, they are in a position to deliver a delightful, aligned and consistent Bluebeam experience to all of their customers. CADD's expertise in the annuity business model allowed for better discovery and alignment with its customers business goals, to make recommendations that were forward-looking, strategic, and connected to their business needs.

"And of course, we don't stop at the sale," explained Anselene. "Our post-sale onboarding program and customer success engagement extends our relationships with our customers, ensuring they get the value and benefits they need from our Bluebeam products and services. We also focused on our online training program during the pandemic, to stay connected with our customers and help them thrive during a challenging and uncertain time."

CADD's Bluebeam offerings include subscriptions and license management expertise, training, consulting services, and helpdesk. As a Bluebeam Platinum Partner and Partner of the Year, CADD can develop a custom solution to any customer that delivers on both customer outcomes and a great experience.

About CADD Microsystems

CADD Microsystems is a consulting and software firm specializing in all phases of the building lifecycle. We are a nationally recognized authority for technology solutions in the design, build and operate industry, and have more than 30 years of industry experience. We are an Autodesk Platinum Partner, a Bluebeam Platinum Partner, an FM:Systems Certified Partner, a Global eTraining Partner, and one of the largest providers of Autodesk products and services to the Federal government and commercial firms. We've won numerous partner and industry awards. But the greatest metric of our success is our long-term client relationships and the loyalty we've earned. Our focus is first and foremost on the needs of our customers. Let us help you achieve your business goals today and show you why we've earned industry-leading, top-of-class client satisfaction scores. Learn more at www.caddmicrosystems.com.

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Trusted by over 2 million individuals in more than 135 countries, Bluebeam's smart, intuitive solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in 2002 in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional offices in California, Texas, Illinois, New Hampshire, Germany, England, Denmark, Sweden and Australia. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

