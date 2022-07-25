|
25.07.2022 22:30:00
Cadence Bank Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON , July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 included (as compared to the linked quarter unless noted otherwise):
- Achieved meaningful growth in quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, representing quarterly increases in earnings per diluted share of 13.3% and 12.3% respectively.
- Reported $176.7 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), up 10.2% and improving to 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis.
- Continued improvement in other profitability metrics, including an adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 19.50% for the second quarter.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $1.2 billion for the quarter, or 17.3% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $1.5 billion, or 11.0% annualized. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the quarter, but have increased $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% on an annualized year-to-date basis.
- Net interest margin improved notably to 3.06%, up 14 basis points (and up 20 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion), driven primarily by increasing new and floating loan yields, balance sheet mix changes resulting from net loan growth and minimal increases in deposit costs.
- Additional improvement in credit quality metrics included net recoveries of $1.4 million and an 11.4% decline in total non-performing assets; recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses of $1 million.
- Operating efficiency continued to improve, which is reflected in a decline in the adjusted efficiency ratio to 60.5% for the second quarter compared to 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022.
"The Company's financial results for the second quarter reflect key fundamental successes across virtually all aspects of our business, highlighted by adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted common share," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our bankers' efforts and the strength of our footprint resulted in quarterly net loan growth across nearly all of our markets and business lines. As expected, given the increasing rate environment, we reported considerable improvement in our net interest margin as well as meaningful growth in our net interest income. Credit quality continues to remain exceptionally strong as evidenced by our fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries and additional declines in total non-performing assets."
Rollins continued, "Our results for the quarter also reflect a decline in adjusted expense which, combined with revenue growth, resulted in the adjusted efficiency ratio declining by 300 basis points to 60.5% for the quarter. Finally, from a capital management perspective, we repurchased 1.0 million shares of Company common stock during the quarter while continuing to maintain strong regulatory capital metrics."
Earnings Summary
Year-over-year comparisons were impacted by the merger with Cadence Bank, N.A. in the fourth quarter of 2021. See "RECENT MERGER TRANSACTIONS" in this release for more information.
The Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $73.2 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $89.2 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.
The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $118.0 million, or 1.77% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021 and $160.4 million, or 1.36% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022.
The meaningful growth in adjusted net income and PPNR during the quarter was due to a 4.2% increase in net interest revenue reflecting a higher interest rate environment, loan growth and a 2.0% decrease in non-interest expense, partially offset by a 2.5% lower noninterest revenue due to movement in net MSR valuation.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $180.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $12.9 million or 4.2% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 2.99% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.92% for the first quarter of 2022.
Net interest revenue for the second quarter of 2022 included $11.7 million in accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases, adding approximately 11 basis points to the net interest margin. Accretion declined $6.0 million from $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, which added approximately 17 basis points to the first quarter 2022 net interest margin. Excluding the impact of accretion, the linked quarter net interest margin increased by 20 basis points.
The increase in net interest revenue in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter reflected meaningful improvement in loan and securities yields as well as continued deployment of cash and cash flow from maturing securities into loan growth. The balance sheet remains asset sensitive, with approximately 24% of loans floating (repricing within 30 days) and another 44% of loans variable as of June 30, 2022.
Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 4.12% for the second quarter of 2022, up 16 basis points from 3.96% for the first quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 3.29% for the second quarter of 2022, up 19 basis points from 3.10% for the first quarter of 2022. The average cost of deposits remained well managed, increasing only 2 basis points to 0.17% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.15% for the first quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, continued to reflect solid growth, increasing $1.2 billion during the second quarter, or 17.3% annualized, and $1.5 billion year-to-date, or 11.0% annualized, to $28.4 billion. Total deposits declined $378.9 million during the second quarter to $40.8 billion, but have grown $371.4 million year-to-date, or 1.9% annualized. Loan growth for the quarter was spread across multiple geographies and portfolios including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, community banking and residential mortgage. The decline in deposits during the quarter was due to public fund and municipal balances that increased during the first quarter and declined in the second quarter, with the segment flat on total deposits since year-end 2021. The second quarter of 2022 ended with a loan to deposit ratio of 70.6% and securities to total assets of 28.2%, reflecting improved mix shift while maintaining continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 34.9% of total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2022, relatively stable compared to 35.6% at March 31, 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit quality metrics for the second quarter of 2022 continue to improve as reflected by the fifth consecutive quarter of net recoveries as well as successive declines in total non-performing assets.
Total non-performing assets declined $16.8 million, or 11.4%, in the second quarter from $147.7 million at March 31, 2022 to $130.8 million at June 30, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases were $116.4 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.41% of total net loans and leases, representing a decline of $2.8 million or 2.4%, from the March 31, 2022 balance of $119.3 million, or 0.44% of total net loans and leases. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets also declined to $14.4 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $14.0 million or 49.3% from the March 31, 2022 balance of $28.4 million.
Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.4 million, or 0.02% of net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022 was $1 million, compared with a provision for credit losses of $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and no recorded provision for the first quarter of 2022. The $11.5 million provision for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily associated with day one accounting provision requirements for loans acquired during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses was $440.1 million, or 1.55% of net loans and leases at June 30, 2022, compared with $438.7 million, or 1.61% of net loans and leases at March 31, 2022.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $125.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $101.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was driven primarily by a lower mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment, partially offset by strong credit card, debit card, and merchant fees as well as insurance commission revenue.
While mortgage revenue has been impacted due to the rising rate environment, our broader footprint has supported continued growth in mortgage origination volume. Second quarter of 2022 mortgage origination was $913.0 million, up from both $906.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $803.9 million for the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with a negative $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 with the variances due to increased interest rates and a higher proportion of the asset being hedged during the second quarter of 2022.
Insurance commission revenue again reflected strong performance at $40.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $36.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The insurance pricing market has remained firm and the Company continues to experience high customer retention rates. The Company completed the acquisition of Wall 2 Wall Benefit Services, a Houston, TX based firm specializing in insurance and employee benefit services, during the second quarter of 2022.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $16.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 reflecting an annual incentive payment from our card vendor as well as an annual true-up of revenue based on improved contractual revenue share in 2022. Other noninterest revenue was $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $19.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 due in part to a purchase accounting adjustment associated with the day one fair value of unfunded commitments acquired in the legacy Cadence transaction.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $285.9 million, compared with $174.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $271.8 million, compared with $164.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $281.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.5% for the second quarter of 2022, which represents improvement compared to the 63.5% for the first quarter of 2022. The decline in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter included a reduction in compensation related items including payroll taxes, 401(k) match, and health insurance expense as well as intangible amortization expense as we finalized acquired intangible asset valuations.
Adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 excludes $13.3 million in total merger related expenses, which includes merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expenses represent costs to complete the merger with no future benefit, while incremental merger related expenses represent costs to complete the merger for which the entity receives a future benefit. Merger expense was $7.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the second quarter of 2022 was comprised primarily of conversion related expenses as well as compensation related items. Incremental merger related expenses for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $6.1 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior quarter and included primarily employee retention and marketing related expenses.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $4.44 billion at June 30, 2022 compared with $3.07 billion at June 30, 2021 and $4.64 billion at March 31, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter is primarily due to a decline in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ("AOCI") resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, driven by increases in longer-term interest rates in the quarter.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios remain solid at June 30, 2022 including Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.39%, Tier 1 capital of 10.86%, Total risk-based capital of 13.05%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.35%.
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of its common stock pursuant to its share repurchase program. The company has 3.9 million shares remaining on its current share repurchase authorization which will expire December 30, 2022. Outstanding company shares were 182.5 million shares as of June 30, 2022, a reduction of 5.9 million shares since December 31, 2021.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "Our financial results continue to contribute to the energy and optimism around our Company, and we are reaching milestones daily toward fully integrating our two legacy companies. Last week, we publicly revealed several additional aspects of our branding for the new Cadence Bank, which complement our new logo released earlier this year. The branding speaks to serving our customers with capabilities and opportunities resulting from two great companies coming together. We look forward to the full rebranding of our Company during the fourth quarter upon completion of our core systems conversion. We have a lot to be excited about at Cadence Bank, with this quarter's financial performance certainly being a significant part of that."
RECENT MERGER TRANSACTION
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)
On October 29, 2021, the Company completed the merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., (collectively referred to as legacy Cadence), pursuant to which legacy Cadence was merged with and into the Company (the Cadence Merger). Legacy Cadence operated 99 full-service banking offices in the southeast. As of October 29, 2021, legacy Cadence reported total assets of $18.8 billion, total loans of $11.6 billion and total deposits of $16.3 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, each legacy Cadence shareholder received 0.70 shares of the Company's common stock in exchange for each share of Cadence common stock they held. In addition, legacy Cadence paid a one-time special dividend of $1.25 per share on October 28, 2021. In connection with the closing of the Cadence merger, the Company changed its name from "BancorpSouth Bank" to "Cadence Bank" and also changed its NYSE ticker symbol from "BXS" to "CADE". For more information regarding the Cadence Merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on October 29, 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report Form 10-K filed with the FDIC. Due to the Company's evaluation of post-merger activity and the extensive information gathering and management review processes required to properly record acquired assets and liabilities, the Company considers its valuations of legacy Cadence's assets and liabilities to be provisional estimates as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of these assets and liabilities for the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies used.
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 23 of this news release.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on July 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, and investments; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of actions taken to mitigate its impact on individuals or the economy broadly; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
Risks specifically related to the Cadence Merger include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies, or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes, or at all, and to successfully integrate Cadence's operations and those of the Company or because such integration may be more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that revenues following the Cadence Merger may be lower than expected; the ability of the Company and Cadence to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Cadence Merger; and the risk of potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Cadence Merger. There are also risks of adverse outcomes for any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or Cadence in respect of the Cadence Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Cadence Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of the capital stock of the combined company; and risks arising from the dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Cadence Merger and other factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's press and news releases, periodic and current reports, and other filings the Company files with the FDIC.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 349,555
$ 331,930
$ 290,626
$ 199,511
$ 199,129
$ 681,485
$ 391,912
Interest expense
24,789
20,108
19,414
17,967
18,947
44,897
38,941
Net interest revenue
324,766
311,822
271,212
181,544
180,182
636,588
352,971
Provision (release) for credit losses
1,000
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
1,000
11,500
Net interest revenue, after provision
for credit losses
323,766
311,822
137,650
188,544
168,682
635,588
341,471
Noninterest revenue
125,234
128,435
103,854
84,420
101,943
253,669
189,879
Noninterest expense
285,888
291,667
289,194
179,889
173,984
577,555
329,807
Income (loss) before income taxes
163,112
148,590
(47,690)
93,075
96,641
311,702
201,543
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
69,797
44,449
Net income (loss)
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 241,905
$ 157,094
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
4,744
4,744
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 73,167
$ 237,161
$ 152,350
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 47,747,708
$ 27,612,365
Total earning assets
43,093,975
42,744,225
43,503,089
25,572,354
25,129,873
43,093,975
25,129,873
Total securities
13,450,621
14,371,606
15,606,470
10,053,372
9,084,111
13,450,621
9,084,111
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
28,360,485
27,189,666
26,882,988
14,991,245
15,004,039
28,360,485
15,004,039
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
440,112
438,738
446,415
260,276
265,720
440,112
265,720
Net book value of acquired loans (included in
loans and leases above)
9,721,672
11,020,251
11,968,278
1,426,266
1,646,031
9,721,672
1,646,031
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
(included in loans and leases above)
18,769
27,013
50,008
32,771
167,144
18,769
167,144
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
65,350
72,620
77,711
9,863
13,037
65,350
13,037
Total deposits
40,189,083
40,568,055
39,817,673
23,538,711
22,838,486
40,189,083
22,838,486
Total deposits and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
40,838,260
41,271,615
40,504,861
24,243,834
23,521,621
40,838,260
23,521,621
Federal funds purchased and short term
FHLB advances
1,200,000
-
595,000
-
-
1,200,000
-
Long-term debt
2,380
2,514
3,742
4,082
4,189
2,380
4,189
Subordinated debt
462,693
463,181
478,669
307,776
307,601
462,693
307,601
Total shareholders' equity
4,437,925
4,643,757
5,247,987
3,023,257
3,069,574
4,437,925
3,069,574
Common shareholders' equity
4,270,932
4,476,764
5,080,994
2,856,264
2,902,581
4,270,932
2,902,581
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 47,370,639
$ 25,611,786
Total earning assets
42,688,497
43,515,166
37,210,403
25,220,602
24,211,759
43,099,548
23,274,984
Total securities
13,941,127
15,070,524
12,954,547
9,539,814
8,067,109
14,502,705
7,340,604
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
27,848,097
27,106,733
22,745,093
14,915,728
15,470,539
27,479,463
15,251,027
PPP loans (included in loans and leases above)
21,430
36,621
48,206
73,783
973,036
28,984
1,017,483
Total deposits
39,396,028
40,565,103
34,759,687
23,162,450
22,385,883
39,977,335
21,434,268
Total deposits and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
40,062,095
41,259,136
35,479,807
23,914,986
23,092,969
40,657,308
22,113,811
Federal funds purchased and short term
FHLB advances
1,294,946
131,556
7,554
8,706
3,901
716,464
2,707
Long-term debt
2,461
3,361
3,844
4,168
4,714
2,909
4,547
Subordinated debt
462,986
463,481
432,267
307,671
304,056
463,232
300,706
Total shareholders' equity
4,523,189
5,062,231
4,508,594
3,058,307
2,954,834
4,791,221
2,884,309
Common shareholders' equity
4,356,196
4,895,238
4,341,601
2,891,314
2,787,841
4,624,228
2,717,316
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 61,664
$ 89,368
$ 61,664
Loans and leases 90+ days past due,
still accruing
19,682
20,957
24,784
17,012
15,386
19,682
15,386
Restructured loans and leases, still accruing
7,385
7,292
6,903
7,165
7,368
7,385
7,368
Non-performing loans (NPLs)
116,435
119,280
153,791
83,799
84,418
116,435
84,418
Other real estate owned and other repossessed
assets
14,399
28,401
33,021
16,515
17,333
14,399
17,333
Non-performing assets (NPAs)
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 101,751
$ 130,834
$ 101,751
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets
1.08 %
0.98 %
(0.34 %)
1.04 %
1.14 %
1.03 %
1.24 %
Adjusted return on average assets*
1.16
1.05
1.03
1.11
1.38
1.11
1.34
Return on average common shareholders' equity
11.47
9.33
(3.38)
9.65
10.53
10.34
11.31
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity*
12.36
10.07
9.51
10.28
12.83
11.15
12.58
Return on average tangible common equity*
18.11
13.87
(4.71)
14.85
16.08
15.81
17.24
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity*
19.50
14.98
13.24
15.80
19.61
17.05
19.18
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets*
1.40
1.26
0.83
1.24
1.63
1.33
1.69
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total
average assets*
1.51
1.36
1.32
1.32
1.77
1.43
1.78
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.06
2.92
2.90
2.86
2.99
2.99
3.07
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.94
2.81
2.78
2.72
2.83
2.87
2.90
Efficiency ratio-fully taxable equivalent*
63.38
66.10
76.94
67.52
61.55
64.72
60.63
Adjusted efficiency ratio-fully taxable equivalent*
60.46
63.52
63.54
65.28
58.04
61.98
58.51
Loan/deposit ratio
70.57 %
67.02 %
67.52 %
63.69 %
65.70 %
70.57 %
65.70 %
Employee FTE
6,659
6,568
6,595
4,770
4,835
6,659
4,835
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (1)
(0.02 %)
(0.01 %)
(0.08 %)
(0.05 %)
(0.05 %)
(0.01 %)
0.02 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (1)
0.01
0.00
2.33
(0.19)
0.30
0.01
0.15
ACL to net loans and leases
1.55
1.61
1.66
1.74
1.77
1.55
1.77
ACL to non-performing loans and leases
377.99
367.82
290.27
310.60
314.77
377.99
314.77
Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases
0.41
0.44
0.57
0.56
0.56
0.41
0.56
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.27
0.31
0.39
0.36
0.37
0.27
0.37
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
9.29 %
9.84 %
11.01 %
10.77 %
11.12 %
9.29 %
11.12 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
8.94
9.48
10.66
10.18
10.51
8.94
10.51
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets*
5.82
6.31
7.54
6.82
7.11
5.82
7.11
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets,
excluding AOCI*
7.70
7.65
7.82
7.11
7.23
7.70
7.23
Capital Adequacy:
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (2)
10.39 %
10.57 %
11.11 %
10.73 %
10.89 %
10.39 %
10.89 %
Tier 1 capital (2)
10.86
11.05
11.61
11.63
11.80
10.86
11.80
Total capital (2)
13.05
13.27
13.86
14.27
14.50
13.05
14.50
Tier 1 leverage capital (2)
8.35
8.24
9.90
8.13
8.25
8.35
8.25
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
(1) Annualized
(2) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Cadence Bank
Selected Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 1.28
$ 1.46
Adjusted earnings per share*
0.73
0.65
0.63
0.69
0.84
1.38
1.59
Cash dividends per share
0.22
0.22
0.20
0.20
0.19
0.44
0.38
Book value per share
23.41
24.40
26.98
26.73
26.72
23.41
26.72
Tangible book value per share*
14.73
15.67
18.45
17.27
17.41
14.73
17.41
Market value per share (last)
23.48
29.26
29.79
29.78
28.33
23.48
28.33
Market value per share (high)
29.75
34.24
32.12
30.55
33.18
34.24
35.59
Market value per share (low)
22.82
27.95
27.25
24.87
27.59
22.82
26.95
Market value per share (avg)
25.74
31.20
30.20
27.89
30.33
28.47
30.58
Dividend payout ratio
32.44 %
36.60 %
NM
30.71 %
27.43 %
34.41 %
25.97 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio*
30.14 %
33.85 %
31.75 %
28.99 %
22.62 %
31.88 %
23.90 %
Total shares outstanding
182,461,786
183,488,844
188,337,658
106,853,316
108,614,595
182,461,786
108,614,595
Average shares outstanding - diluted
183,711,402
187,264,335
164,720,656
108,250,102
105,838,056
185,476,720
104,274,819
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
4.29 %
4.23 %
4.34 %
4.46 %
4.43 %
4.25 %
4.48 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net
accretion on acquired loans and leases
4.12
3.96
4.06
4.38
4.35
4.04
4.39
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.37
1.26
1.17
1.20
1.21
1.31
1.26
Tax-exempt
2.95
2.57
2.54
2.88
2.77
2.75
3.10
Short-term, FHLB and other equity investments
1.03
0.24
0.25
0.20
0.16
0.55
0.13
Total interest earning assets and revenue
3.29
3.10
3.11
3.15
3.31
3.20
3.40
Deposits
0.17
0.15
0.17
0.24
0.27
0.16
0.30
Demand - interest bearing
0.26
0.20
0.21
0.31
0.34
0.23
0.37
Savings
0.06
0.06
0.14
0.09
0.09
0.06
0.10
Time
0.47
0.52
0.58
0.91
1.00
0.49
1.07
Total interest bearing deposits
0.26
0.23
0.26
0.36
0.41
0.24
0.44
Short-term borrowings
0.74
0.11
0.11
0.10
0.12
0.56
0.12
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term
borrowings
0.29
0.22
0.25
0.35
0.40
0.26
0.43
Long-term debt
4.14
4.19
3.95
4.47
4.47
4.16
4.47
Total interest bearing liabilities and expense
0.36
0.29
0.32
0.43
0.47
0.32
0.51
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
65.25 %
64.46 %
64.18 %
66.04 %
66.24 %
64.86 %
66.54 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 1,063
$ 1,027
$ 824
$ 446
$ 550
$ 2,090
$ 1,118
*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 23 - 26.
NM = Not meaningful
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 770,293
$ 781,310
$ 656,132
$ 301,246
$ 331,873
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
1,069,410
880,742
638,547
150,778
629,390
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
13,450,621
14,371,606
15,606,470
10,053,372
9,084,111
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
28,360,485
27,189,666
26,882,988
14,991,245
15,004,039
Allowance for credit losses
440,112
438,738
446,415
260,276
265,720
Net loans and leases
27,920,373
26,750,928
26,436,573
14,730,969
14,738,319
Loans held for sale
213,458
302,211
340,175
342,871
403,046
Premises and equipment, net
782,728
781,209
786,426
533,999
533,276
Goodwill
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
Other identifiable intangibles
138,370
191,642
198,271
52,235
54,659
Bank owned life insurance
601,601
599,346
597,953
359,740
355,660
Other assets
1,356,645
1,136,029
1,001,256
576,982
524,557
Total Assets
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 14,012,529
$ 14,458,563
$ 13,634,505
$ 7,700,216
$ 7,619,308
Interest bearing
19,032,983
18,854,543
18,727,588
10,285,371
9,671,662
Savings
3,735,925
3,713,629
3,556,079
3,054,756
2,939,958
Time deposits
3,407,646
3,541,320
3,899,501
2,498,368
2,607,558
Total deposits
40,189,083
40,568,055
39,817,673
23,538,711
22,838,486
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
649,177
703,560
687,188
705,123
683,135
Federal funds purchased
and short-term FHLB advances
1,200,000
-
595,000
-
-
Subordinated debt
462,693
463,181
478,669
307,776
307,601
Long-term debt
2,380
2,514
3,742
4,082
4,189
Other liabilities
806,450
822,994
839,492
481,547
709,380
Total Liabilities
43,309,783
42,560,304
42,421,764
25,037,239
24,542,791
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,154
458,722
470,844
267,133
271,536
Capital surplus
2,686,031
2,701,371
2,841,998
688,637
730,294
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(34,575)
Retained earnings
2,065,092
1,980,671
1,907,521
1,983,121
1,935,326
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,437,925
4,643,757
5,247,987
3,023,257
3,069,574
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 640,672
$ 656,630
$ 792,315
$ 288,199
$ 365,647
Interest bearing deposits with other banks
and Federal funds sold
751,972
1,161,262
1,253,722
495,982
302,845
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
13,941,127
15,070,524
12,954,547
9,539,814
8,067,109
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
27,848,097
27,106,733
22,745,093
14,915,728
15,470,539
Allowance for credit losses
438,752
444,294
404,578
264,067
245,095
Net loans and leases
27,409,345
26,662,439
22,340,515
14,651,661
15,225,444
Loans held for sale
147,301
176,647
220,766
242,422
361,999
Premises and equipment, net
784,247
785,005
690,031
534,071
526,960
Goodwill
1,407,452
1,407,973
1,115,502
957,899
910,448
Other identifiable intangibles
188,897
195,606
106,559
53,567
52,564
Bank owned life insurance
599,912
598,822
517,511
357,429
348,378
Other assets
1,193,904
964,942
998,991
495,541
504,902
Total Assets
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 13,970,163
$ 13,806,591
$ 12,047,637
$ 7,579,513
$ 7,367,832
Interest bearing
18,238,571
19,401,019
15,811,268
10,027,346
9,598,550
Savings
3,723,193
3,631,699
3,374,243
3,001,406
2,851,113
Time deposits
3,464,101
3,725,794
3,526,539
2,554,185
2,568,388
Total deposits
39,396,028
40,565,103
34,759,687
23,162,450
22,385,883
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
666,067
694,033
720,120
752,536
707,086
Federal funds purchased
and short-term FHLB advances
1,294,946
131,556
7,554
8,706
3,901
Subordinated debt
462,986
463,481
432,267
307,671
304,056
Long-term debt
2,461
3,361
3,844
4,168
4,714
Other liabilities
719,152
760,085
558,393
322,747
305,822
Total Liabilities
42,541,640
42,617,619
36,481,865
24,558,278
23,711,462
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
457,713
465,458
404,522
270,098
266,676
Capital surplus
2,694,546
2,779,746
2,139,357
717,022
674,949
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(821,034)
(283,417)
(103,554)
(35,408)
(30,614)
Retained earnings
2,024,971
1,933,451
1,901,276
1,939,602
1,876,830
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,523,189
5,062,231
4,508,594
3,058,307
2,954,834
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
Cadence Bank
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 296,680
$ 282,266
$ 249,614
$ 168,066
$ 171,305
$ 578,946
$ 340,500
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
46,254
45,155
37,258
28,617
23,983
91,409
45,175
Tax-exempt
2,571
2,414
1,608
490
676
4,985
1,363
Loans held for sale
2,118
1,407
1,324
2,076
3,040
3,525
4,635
Other
1,932
688
822
262
125
2,620
239
Total interest revenue
349,555
331,930
290,626
199,511
199,129
681,485
391,912
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand and money
market accounts
11,717
9,742
8,485
7,723
8,247
21,459
17,043
Savings
590
568
1,203
672
626
1,158
1,326
Time
4,041
4,764
5,139
5,861
6,428
8,805
13,394
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreement to repurchase
906
216
200
204
206
1,122
409
Short-term and long-term debt
2,733
54
37
42
44
2,787
89
Subordinated debt
4,801
4,764
4,350
3,463
3,387
9,565
6,656
Other
1
-
-
2
9
1
24
Total interest expense
24,789
20,108
19,414
17,967
18,947
44,897
38,941
Net interest revenue
324,766
311,822
271,212
181,544
180,182
636,588
352,971
Provision (release) for credit losses
1,000
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
1,000
11,500
Net interest revenue, after provision for
credit losses
323,766
311,822
137,650
188,544
168,682
635,588
341,471
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
11,446
21,763
10,580
13,058
9,105
33,209
34,415
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
16,593
11,321
12,016
10,692
10,874
27,914
19,927
Deposit service charges
19,126
19,898
17,680
11,580
10,069
39,024
19,655
Security gains (losses), net
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
349
178
Insurance commissions
39,994
35,727
32,637
35,773
36,106
75,721
66,773
Wealth management
20,213
21,737
16,352
7,147
7,543
41,950
16,008
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
-
-
21,572
-
21,572
Other
16,416
19,086
14,967
6,365
6,578
35,502
11,351
Total noninterest revenue
125,234
128,435
103,854
84,420
101,943
253,669
189,879
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
182,094
187,819
149,599
112,968
108,188
369,913
209,248
Occupancy and equipment
30,129
28,270
26,885
18,977
18,154
58,399
35,532
Data processing and software
29,081
27,483
24,838
16,799
15,911
56,564
31,448
Merger expense
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
11,248
11,611
Deposit insurance assessments
4,945
3,336
3,278
2,330
1,638
8,281
3,093
Pension settlement expense
-
-
651
2,400
-
-
-
Other
32,365
40,785
39,100
22,973
20,131
73,150
38,875
Total noninterest expense
285,888
291,667
289,194
179,889
173,984
577,555
329,807
Income (loss) before income taxes
163,112
148,590
(47,690)
93,075
96,641
311,702
201,543
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
69,797
44,449
Net income (loss)
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 241,905
$ 157,094
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
4,744
4,744
Net income (loss) available to common
shareholders
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
$ (37,029)
$ 70,353
$ 73,167
$ 237,161
$ 152,350
Net income (loss) per common share: Diluted
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
$ (0.22)
$ 0.65
$ 0.69
$ 1.28
$ 1.46
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,526,481
$ 8,017,958
$ 7,847,473
$ 2,210,287
$ 2,271,370
Owner occupied
3,851,336
3,703,914
3,567,746
2,611,777
2,623,500
Total commercial and industrial
12,377,817
11,721,872
11,415,219
4,822,064
4,894,870
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
2,982,119
3,028,514
2,924,343
1,797,559
1,926,421
Income producing
5,054,232
4,795,486
4,924,369
3,443,967
3,323,883
Total commercial real estate
8,036,351
7,824,000
7,848,712
5,241,526
5,250,304
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,662,621
7,355,995
7,311,306
4,698,328
4,617,155
Other consumer
283,696
287,799
307,751
229,327
241,710
Total consumer
7,946,317
7,643,794
7,619,057
4,927,655
4,858,865
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 28,360,485
$ 27,189,666
$ 26,882,988
$ 14,991,245
$ 15,004,039
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 34,233
$ 33,086
$ 33,690
$ 13,170
$ 10,941
Owner occupied
9,567
11,787
22,058
13,738
13,156
Total commercial and industrial
43,800
44,873
55,748
26,908
24,097
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
2,125
1,618
5,568
3,292
2,582
Income producing
8,750
9,688
16,086
8,403
13,483
Total commercial real estate
10,875
11,306
21,654
11,695
16,065
Consumer
Residential mortgages
34,172
34,278
44,180
20,821
21,218
Other consumer
521
574
522
198
284
Total consumer
34,693
34,852
44,702
21,019
21,502
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
$ 122,104
$ 59,622
$ 61,664
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still
Accruing:
19,682
20,957
24,784
17,012
15,386
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
7,385
7,292
6,903
7,165
7,368
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 116,435
$ 119,280
$ 153,791
$ 83,799
$ 84,418
OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED AND
OTHER REPOSSESSED ASSETS
14,399
28,401
33,021
16,515
17,333
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
$ 186,812
$ 100,314
$ 101,751
Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
During the Quarter (excluding acquisitions)
$ 21,312
$ 16,374
$ 22,158
$ 19,858
$ 16,005
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
$ 241,117
Loans and leases charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
(2,170)
(2,682)
(2,712)
(1,488)
(1,882)
Commercial real estate
(275)
(313)
(586)
(131)
(623)
Consumer
(1,941)
(1,792)
(2,342)
(1,694)
(1,357)
Total loans charged-off
(4,386)
(4,787)
(5,640)
(3,313)
(3,862)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
3,217
3,178
7,835
3,787
3,061
Commercial real estate
1,076
437
1,047
646
1,291
Consumer
1,467
1,612
1,521
936
1,310
Total recoveries
5,760
5,227
10,403
5,369
5,662
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
1,374
440
4,763
2,056
1,800
Initial allowance on loans purchased with
credit deterioration
-
(8,117)
62,321
-
12,803
Provision:
Loans and leases acquired during the quarter
-
-
119,055
-
11,500
Provision (release) for credit losses related to loans
and leases
-
-
-
(7,500)
(1,500)
Total provision for loans and leases
-
-
119,055
(7,500)
10,000
Balance, end of period
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
$ 260,276
$ 265,720
Average loans and leases, net of unearned, for period
$ 27,848,097
$ 27,106,733
$ 22,745,093
$ 14,915,728
$ 15,470,539
Ratio: Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
and leases (annualized)
(0.02 %)
(0.01 %)
(0.08 %)
(0.05 %)
(0.05 %)
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS**
Balance, beginning of period
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
$ 7,044
Provision for unfunded commitments for loans
acquired during the quarter
-
-
13,007
-
-
Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
1,000
-
1,500
500
1,500
Balance, end of period
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
$ 9,044
$ 8,544
**The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the balance sheet.
Cadence Bank
Selected Loan Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
Purchased
Credit
Special
Deteriorated
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
(Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,360,393
$ 48,665
$ 98,031
$ -
$ 6,661
$ 12,731
$ 8,526,481
Owner occupied
3,805,811
1,735
36,098
-
3,622
4,070
3,851,336
Total commercial and industrial
12,166,204
50,400
134,129
-
10,283
16,801
12,377,817
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
2,963,169
423
12,475
-
993
5,059
2,982,119
Income producing
4,931,450
3,083
92,887
-
704
26,108
5,054,232
Total commercial real estate
7,894,619
3,506
105,362
-
1,697
31,167
8,036,351
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,542,086
756
117,771
-
598
1,410
7,662,621
Other consumer
275,105
-
8,591
-
-
-
283,696
Total consumer
7,817,191
756
126,362
-
598
1,410
7,946,317
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 27,878,014
$ 54,662
$ 365,853
$ -
$ 12,578
$ 49,378
$ 28,360,485
March 31, 2022
Purchased
Credit
Special
Deteriorated
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Impaired
(Loss)
Total
LOAN PORTFOLIO BY
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 7,854,480
$ 39,116
$ 98,308
$ -
$ 4,771
$ 21,283
$ 8,017,958
Owner occupied
3,647,785
3,304
43,866
-
4,064
4,895
3,703,914
Total commercial and industrial
11,502,265
42,420
142,174
-
8,835
26,178
11,721,872
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
2,995,751
245
27,980
-
-
4,538
3,028,514
Income producing
4,642,592
11,416
114,805
-
703
25,970
4,795,486
Total commercial real estate
7,638,343
11,661
142,785
-
703
30,508
7,824,000
Consumer
Residential mortgages
7,237,022
703
116,098
-
598
1,574
7,355,995
Other consumer
281,580
-
6,219
-
-
-
287,799
Total consumer
7,518,602
703
122,317
-
598
1,574
7,643,794
Total loans
$ 26,659,210
$ 54,784
$ 407,276
$ -
$ 10,136
$ 58,260
$ 27,189,666
Cadence Bank
Geographical Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 399,110
$ 156,007
$ 411,175
$ 530,835
$ 325,925
$ 430,355
$ 90,777
$ 321,900
$ 3,703,419
$ 2,156,978
$ 8,526,481
Owner occupied
351,129
244,194
293,162
279,972
292,640
560,825
91,523
173,170
1,402,562
162,159
3,851,336
Total commercial and industrial
750,239
400,201
704,337
810,807
618,565
991,180
182,300
495,070
5,105,981
2,319,137
12,377,817
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
199,673
73,486
209,715
258,645
57,377
180,636
30,569
130,391
1,434,138
407,489
2,982,119
Income producing
411,413
258,831
266,141
682,813
219,774
447,697
224,522
305,954
1,834,915
402,172
5,054,232
Total commercial real estate
611,086
332,317
475,856
941,458
277,151
628,333
255,091
436,345
3,269,053
809,661
8,036,351
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,109,209
353,935
496,593
355,796
430,005
990,346
144,652
580,814
3,094,629
106,642
7,662,621
Other consumer
29,466
10,269
4,787
12,868
9,385
53,735
1,083
9,746
61,283
91,074
283,696
Total consumer
1,138,675
364,204
501,380
368,664
439,390
1,044,081
145,735
590,560
3,155,912
197,716
7,946,317
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 2,500,000
$ 1,096,722
$ 1,681,573
$ 2,120,929
$ 1,335,106
$ 2,663,594
$ 583,126
$ 1,521,975
$ 11,530,946
$ 3,326,514
$ 28,360,485
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
during the quarter ($)
$ 39,667
$ 39,162
$ 115,299
$ (15,814)
$ 10,049
$ 19,427
$ 39,670
$ 37,043
$ 522,192
$ 364,124
$ 1,170,819
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired
during the quarter (%) (annualized)
6.47 %
14.85 %
29.53 %
(2.97 %)
3.04 %
2.95 %
29.28 %
10.01 %
19.03 %
49.30 %
17.27 %
March 31, 2022
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 410,993
$ 139,935
$ 369,738
$ 504,198
$ 336,376
$ 424,165
$ 78,363
$ 321,527
$ 3,533,629
$ 1,899,034
$ 8,017,958
Owner occupied
322,879
234,336
257,621
290,903
290,846
565,650
81,014
169,208
1,335,659
155,798
3,703,914
Total commercial and industrial
733,872
374,271
627,359
795,101
627,222
989,815
159,377
490,735
4,869,288
2,054,832
11,721,872
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and
development
191,368
73,123
241,378
349,205
48,003
191,517
59,027
116,101
1,424,661
334,131
3,028,514
Income producing
419,156
247,322
228,781
643,513
227,590
443,432
184,407
298,215
1,744,360
358,710
4,795,486
Total commercial real estate
610,524
320,445
470,159
992,718
275,593
634,949
243,434
414,316
3,169,021
692,841
7,824,000
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,086,175
352,510
463,477
334,850
412,687
965,583
139,725
569,567
2,905,118
126,303
7,355,995
Other consumer
29,762
10,334
5,281
14,073
9,556
53,821
919
10,312
65,328
88,413
287,799
Total consumer
1,115,937
362,844
468,758
348,923
422,243
1,019,404
140,644
579,879
2,970,446
214,716
7,643,794
Total loans and leases, net of unearned
$ 2,460,333
$ 1,057,560
$ 1,566,276
$ 2,136,742
$ 1,325,058
$ 2,644,168
$ 543,455
$ 1,484,930
$ 11,008,755
$ 2,962,389
$ 27,189,666
Cadence Bank
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. market value adjustments
on MSR and MSR Hedge
$ 6,754
$ 7,733
$ 7,963
$ 11,009
$ 11,013
$ 14,487
$ 28,942
Market value adjustments on MSR and MSR Hedge
4,692
14,030
2,617
2,049
(1,908)
18,722
5,473
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
16,593
11,321
12,016
10,692
10,874
27,914
19,927
Deposit service charges
19,126
19,898
17,680
11,580
10,069
39,024
19,655
Securities gains (losses), net
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
349
178
Insurance commissions
39,994
35,727
32,637
35,773
36,106
75,721
66,773
Trust income
9,129
10,061
7,892
4,735
4,434
19,190
9,563
Annuity fees
753
604
435
50
50
1,357
101
Brokerage commissions and fees
10,331
11,072
8,025
2,362
3,059
21,403
6,344
Gain on sale of PPP loans
-
-
-
-
21,572
-
21,572
Bank-owned life insurance
3,285
3,336
3,098
4,217
1,845
6,621
3,865
Other miscellaneous income
13,131
15,750
11,869
2,148
4,733
28,881
7,486
Total noninterest revenue
$ 125,234
$ 128,435
$ 103,854
$ 84,420
$ 101,943
$ 253,669
$ 189,879
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 182,094
$ 187,819
$ 149,599
$ 112,968
$ 108,188
$ 369,913
$ 209,248
Occupancy, net of rental income
21,109
20,346
19,477
13,443
13,187
41,455
26,001
Equipment
9,020
7,924
7,408
5,534
4,967
16,944
9,531
Deposit insurance assessments
4,945
3,336
3,278
2,330
1,638
8,281
3,093
Pension settlement expense
-
-
651
2,400
-
-
-
Advertising
2,030
2,716
2,721
988
783
4,746
1,787
Foreclosed property expense
(1,104)
440
689
2,189
649
(664)
1,670
Telecommunications
1,984
1,833
1,725
1,600
1,517
3,817
2,915
Public relations
2,387
1,877
2,365
1,166
1,012
4,264
1,753
Data processing
18,089
16,824
15,606
11,297
11,024
34,913
21,448
Computer software
10,992
10,659
9,232
5,502
4,887
21,651
10,000
Amortization of intangibles
3,042
6,780
5,473
2,424
2,401
9,822
4,719
Legal
1,463
1,793
1,282
814
774
3,256
1,940
Merger expense
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
11,248
11,611
Postage and shipping
2,022
2,034
1,772
1,414
1,317
4,056
2,864
Other miscellaneous expense
20,541
23,312
23,073
12,378
11,678
43,853
21,227
Total noninterest expense
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 179,889
$ 173,984
$ 577,555
$ 329,807
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 29,220
$ 25,852
$ 23,640
$ 26,413
$ 26,040
$ 55,072
$ 47,989
Life and health commissions
7,935
7,143
6,459
6,543
7,130
15,078
13,624
Risk management income
674
757
699
676
611
1,431
1,224
Other
2,165
1,975
1,839
2,141
2,325
4,140
3,936
Total insurance commissions
$ 39,994
$ 35,727
$ 32,637
$ 35,773
$ 36,106
$ 75,721
$ 66,773
Cadence Bank
Average Balances and Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 27,848,097
$285,345
4.11 %
$27,106,733
$264,910
3.96 %
$15,470,539
$168,863
4.38 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
11,714
0.17
17,741
0.27
2,812
0.07
Loans held for sale
147,301
2,118
5.77
176,647
1,407
3.23
361,999
3,040
3.37
Investment securities
Taxable
13,499,222
46,254
1.37
14,588,090
45,155
1.26
7,943,065
23,983
1.21
Tax-exempt
441,905
3,255
2.95
482,434
3,056
2.57
124,044
856
2.77
Total investment securities
13,941,127
49,509
1.42
15,070,524
48,211
1.30
8,067,109
24,839
1.24
Other investments
751,972
1,932
1.03
1,161,262
688
0.24
312,112
125
0.16
Total interest-earning assets
42,688,497
350,618
3.29
43,515,166
332,957
3.10
24,211,759
199,679
3.31
Other assets
4,815,084
4,608,978
2,699,632
Allowance for credit losses
(438,752)
(444,294)
(245,095)
Total assets
$ 47,064,829
$47,679,850
$26,666,296
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 18,238,571
$ 11,717
0.26 %
$19,401,019
$ 9,742
0.20 %
$ 9,598,550
$ 8,247
0.34 %
Savings deposits
3,723,193
590
0.06
3,631,699
568
0.06
2,851,113
626
0.09
Time deposits
3,464,101
4,041
0.47
3,725,794
4,764
0.52
2,568,388
6,428
1.00
Total interest-bearing deposits
25,425,865
16,348
0.26
26,758,512
15,074
0.23
15,018,051
15,301
0.41
Short-term borrowings
1,961,013
3,639
0.74
825,589
216
0.11
710,987
206
0.12
Long-term borrowings
465,447
4,802
4.14
466,842
4,818
4.19
308,770
3,440
4.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
27,852,325
24,789
0.36
28,050,943
20,108
0.29
16,037,808
18,947
0.47
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,970,163
13,806,591
7,367,832
Other liabilities
719,152
760,085
305,822
Total liabilities
42,541,640
42,617,619
23,711,462
Shareholders' equity
4,523,189
5,062,231
2,954,834
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,064,829
$47,679,850
$26,666,296
Net interest income/net interest spread
325,829
2.94 %
312,849
2.81 %
180,732
2.83 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.06 %
2.92 %
2.99 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,063)
(1,027)
(550)
Net interest revenue
$324,766
$311,822
$180,182
Cadence Bank
Average Balances and Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 27,479,463
$ 550,254
4.04 %
$ 15,251,027
$ 334,665
4.43 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
29,455
0.22
6,591
0.09
Loans held for sale
161,893
3,525
4.39
326,076
4,635
2.87
Investment securities
Taxable
14,040,648
91,409
1.31
7,228,460
45,175
1.26
Tax-exempt
462,057
6,312
2.75
112,144
1,725
3.10
Total investment securities
14,502,705
97,721
1.36
7,340,604
46,900
1.29
Other investments
955,487
2,620
0.55
357,277
239
0.13
Total interest-earning assets
43,099,548
683,575
3.20
23,274,984
393,030
3.40
Other assets
4,712,599
2,580,823
Allowance for credit losses
(441,508)
(244,021)
Total assets
$ 47,370,639
$ 25,611,786
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 18,816,584
$ 21,459
0.23 %
$ 9,279,260
$ 17,043
0.37 %
Savings deposits
3,677,698
1,158
0.06
2,701,435
1,326
0.10
Time deposits
3,594,225
8,805
0.49
2,524,867
13,394
1.07
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,088,507
31,422
0.24
14,505,562
31,763
0.44
Short-term borrowings
1,397,755
3,862
0.56
682,254
419
0.12
Long-term borrowings
466,141
9,613
4.16
305,253
6,759
4.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
27,952,403
44,897
0.32
15,493,069
38,941
0.51
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
13,888,828
6,928,706
Other liabilities
738,187
305,702
Total liabilities
42,579,418
22,727,477
Shareholders' equity
4,791,221
2,884,309
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 47,370,639
$ 25,611,786
Net interest income/net interest spread
638,678
2.87 %
354,089
2.90 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
2.99 %
3.07 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(2,090)
(1,118)
Net interest revenue
$ 636,588
$ 352,971
Cadence Bank
Selected Additional Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS (MSR):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
$ 60,615
$ 60,332
Additions to mortgage servicing rights:
Originations of servicing assets
4,962
5,155
5,709
5,798
6,833
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(3,253)
(3,147)
(3,823)
(3,919)
(2,946)
Due to update in valuation assumptions
7,453
21,299
2,982
2,190
(3,604)
Fair value, end of period
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
$ 64,684
$ 60,615
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 4,042
$ 5,118
$ 5,970
$ 9,284
$ 8,646
Servicing
5,965
5,762
5,816
5,644
5,313
Payoffs/Paydowns
(3,253)
(3,147)
(3,823)
(3,919)
(2,946)
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
6,754
7,733
7,963
11,009
11,013
Market value adjustment on MSR and MSR Hedge
4,692
14,030
2,617
2,049
(1,908)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 11,446
$ 21,763
$ 10,580
$ 13,058
$ 9,105
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,685,994
$ 7,629,119
$ 7,553,917
$ 7,455,113
$ 7,407,690
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.33 %
1.22 %
0.92 %
0.87 %
0.82 %
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ 1,466,313
$ 1,459,845
$ 1,496,465
$ -
$ -
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
2,133,561
2,350,810
2,638,442
2,575,564
2,758,412
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by
U.S. agencies (MBS):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
95,955
105,900
113,427
52,625
56,009
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
7,014,715
7,604,829
8,129,191
5,773,462
4,653,531
Other residential mortgage-back securities
201,440
212,216
243,357
-
-
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
1,899,785
1,951,367
2,061,133
1,518,556
1,478,058
Total MBS
9,211,895
9,874,312
10,547,108
7,344,643
6,187,598
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
485,400
530,241
565,520
112,152
117,248
Other domestic debt securities
101,313
103,117
63,645
21,013
20,853
Foreign debt securities
52,139
53,281
295,290
-
-
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 13,450,621
$ 14,371,606
$ 15,606,470
$ 10,053,372
$ 9,084,111
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net income to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
Net income (loss)
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 241,905
$ 157,094
Plus:
Merger expense
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
11,248
11,611
Incremental merger related expense
6,060
6,571
4,633
-
-
12,631
-
Initial provision for acquired loans
-
-
132,062
-
11,500
-
11,500
Branch closing expense
705
128
-
-
-
833
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
651
2,400
-
-
-
Less:
Security gains (losses)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
349
178
Tax adjustment
2,981
2,786
41,453
1,506
5,331
5,767
5,722
Adjusted net income
$ 136,570
$ 123,931
$ 106,457
$ 77,256
$ 91,574
$ 260,501
$ 174,305
Less:
Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
4,744
4,744
Adjusted net income available to
common shareholders
$ 134,198
$ 121,559
$ 104,085
$ 74,884
$ 89,202
$ 255,757
$ 169,561
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
Net income (loss)
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 241,905
$ 157,094
Plus:
Provision (release) for credit losses
1,000
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
1,000
11,500
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
69,797
44,449
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 164,112
$ 148,590
$ 85,872
$ 86,075
$ 108,141
$ 312,702
$ 213,043
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Net income (loss)
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
$ (34,657)
$ 72,725
$ 75,539
$ 241,905
$ 157,094
Plus:
Provision (release) for credit losses
1,000
-
133,562
(7,000)
11,500
1,000
11,500
Merger expense
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
11,248
11,611
Incremental merger related expense
6,060
6,571
4,633
-
-
12,631
-
Branch closing expense
705
128
-
-
-
833
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
651
2,400
-
-
-
Income tax expense (benefit)
36,154
33,643
(13,033)
20,350
21,102
69,797
44,449
Less:
Security gains (losses)
1,446
(1,097)
(378)
(195)
96
349
178
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 176,705
$ 160,360
$ 136,377
$ 92,112
$ 118,007
$ 337,065
$ 224,476
Reconciliation of Total Noninterest Expense to Total Adjusted Expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
$ 289,194
$ 179,889
$ 173,984
$ 577,555
$ 329,807
Less:
Merger expense
7,274
3,974
44,843
3,442
9,962
11,248
11,611
Incremental merger related expense
6,060
6,571
4,633
-
-
12,631
-
Branch closing expense
705
128
-
-
-
833
-
Pension settlement expense
-
-
651
2,400
-
-
-
Total adjusted expense
$ 271,849
$ 280,994
$ 239,067
$ 174,047
$ 164,022
$ 552,843
$ 318,196
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Tangible Assets and Tangible
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity:
Quarter Ended
Year to Date
Jun-22
Mar-22
Dec-21
Sep-21
Jun-21
Jun-22
Jun-21
Tangible assets
Total assets
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
$ 47,669,751
$ 28,060,496
$ 27,612,365
$ 47,747,708
$ 27,612,365
Less:
Goodwill
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
1,444,209
957,474
Other identifiable intangible assets
138,370
191,642
198,271
52,235
54,659
138,370
54,659
Total tangible assets
$ 46,165,129
$ 45,603,381
$ 46,063,532
$ 27,049,957
$ 26,600,232
$ 46,165,129
$ 26,600,232
Less:
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(34,575)
(936,345)
(34,575)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 47,101,474
$ 46,267,381
$ 46,202,901
$ 27,132,584
$ 26,634,807
$ 47,101,474
$ 26,634,807
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
$ 5,247,987
$ 3,023,257
$ 3,069,574
$ 4,437,925
$ 3,069,574
Less:
Goodwill
1,444,209
1,409,038
1,407,948
958,304
957,474
1,444,209
957,474
Other identifiable intangible assets
138,370
191,642
198,271
52,235
54,659
138,370
54,659
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,688,353
$ 2,876,084
$ 3,474,775
$ 1,845,725
$ 1,890,448
$ 2,688,353
$ 1,890,448
Less:
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(936,345)
(664,000)
(139,369)
(82,627)
(34,575)
(936,345)
(34,575)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 3,624,698
$ 3,540,084
$ 3,614,144
$ 1,928,352
$ 1,925,023
$ 3,624,698
$ 1,925,023
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Tangible shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,523,189
$ 5,062,231
$ 4,508,594
$ 3,058,307
$ 2,954,834
$ 4,791,221
$ 2,884,309
Less:
Goodwill
1,407,452
1,407,973
1,115,502
957,899
910,448
1,407,711
881,192
Other identifiable intangible assets
188,897
195,606
106,559
53,567
52,564
192,233
53,714
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,759,847
$ 3,291,659
$ 3,119,540
$ 1,879,848
$ 1,824,829
$ 3,024,284
$ 1,782,410
Total average assets
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
$ 40,990,459
$ 27,616,585
$ 26,666,296
$ 47,370,639
$ 25,611,786
Total shares of common stock outstanding
182,461,786
183,488,844
188,337,658
106,853,316
108,614,595
182,461,786
108,614,595
Average shares outstanding-diluted
183,711,402
187,264,335
164,720,656
108,250,102
105,838,056
185,476,720
104,274,819
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.82 %
6.31 %
7.54 %
6.82 %
7.11 %
5.82 %
7.11 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2)
7.70 %
7.65 %
7.82 %
7.11 %
7.23 %
7.70 %
7.23 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
18.11
13.87
(4.71)
14.85
16.08
15.81
17.24
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4)
19.50
14.98
13.24
15.80
19.61
17.05
19.18
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
1.16
1.05
1.03
1.11
1.38
1.11
1.34
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6)
12.36
10.07
9.51
10.28
12.83
11.15
12.58
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
1.40
1.26
0.83
1.24
1.63
1.33
1.69
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8)
1.51
1.36
1.32
1.32
1.77
1.43
1.78
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 14.73
$ 15.67
$ 18.45
$ 17.27
$ 17.41
$ 14.73
$ 17.41
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10)
$ 19.87
$ 19.29
$ 19.19
$ 18.05
$ 17.72
$ 19.87
$ 17.72
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
$ 0.63
$ 0.69
$ 0.84
$ 1.38
$ 1.59
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
30.14 %
33.85 %
31.75 %
28.99 %
22.62 %
31.88 %
23.90 %
Cadence Bank
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense.
