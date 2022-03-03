Cadence Bank to Participate in Investor Conferences

TUPELO, Miss. and HOUSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) announced today the company's participation in upcoming investor conferences.

The company will make a presentation at the Raymond James & Associates' 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (8:15 a.m. Central Time) at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. The webcast will be available on this link .

Additionally, Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO at Cadence, will participate in a merger and acquisition panel discussion at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institution Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time (12:20 p.m. Central Time). That meeting will be held in a virtual format and will be available on this link .

A live webcast of both events will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.cadencebank.com . Both events will include an interactive session between management and those attending the conference; others may listen to the live webcast. The conferences will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

