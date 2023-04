Cadence Design Earnings: Stock Drops 5.5% on Lighter-Than-Expected Q2 Guidance

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) fell 5.5% in after-hours trading on Monday, after the provider of design solutions for the electronics industry released its first-quarter 2023 report. The stock's decline is attributable to management's second-quarter guidance coming in lighter than Wall Street had expected for both revenue and earnings. On the other hand, the first quarter's top and bottom lines beat the analyst consensus estimates.Data source: Cadence Design Systems. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles. YOY = year over year.