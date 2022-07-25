Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 23:18:23

Cadence Design Systems Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its second-quarter results on Monday, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022. The stock gained nearly 4% in extended session.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $2.59 to $2.65 per share, adjusted earnings of $4.06 to $4.12 per share and revenues of $3.470 billion to $3.510 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $2.51 to $2.59 per share, adjusted earnings of $3.89 to $3.97 per share and revenues of $3.395 billion to $3.435 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.93 per share and revenues of $3.41 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $860 million to $880 million, earnings of $0.58 to $0.62 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.94 to $0.98 per share.

Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.93 per share and revenues of $847.81 million for the quarter.

CDNS closed Monday's trading at $167.66, down $0.05 or 0.03%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $6.34 or 3.78% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cadence Design Systems Inc.mehr Nachrichten