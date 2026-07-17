Cadence Design Systems Stock Falls 9% After Rapidus AI Chip Design Collaboration Announcement

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) shares dropped $34.73, or 9.53 percent, to $329.92 on Friday, after the company announced a collaboration with Rapidus Corporation to advance agentic AI for advanced-node system-on-chip (SoC) design.

Cadence's stock opened at $334.56 and traded between $320.07 and $342.24 during the session. The stock has ranged from $262.75 to $416.69 over the past 52 weeks. Trading volume reached 2.47 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 2.40 million shares.

The partnership integrates Cadence's InnoStack AI Super Agent into Rapidus' AI-Agentic Design Solution (Raads) to automate and optimize SoC design workflows. Rapidus is targeting up to a 2x improvement in design turnaround time compared with traditional design flows. The collaboration also introduces Raads Navigator and Raads Indicator, new AI-powered tools aimed at improving quality assurance and accelerating design issue resolution.