Cadence Design Systems Aktie
WKN: 873567 / ISIN: US1273871087
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24.07.2026 18:00:04
Cadence Design Systems SVP Paul Cunningham Sells 2,000 Shares for $767,000
Paul Cunningham, Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), sold 2,000 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($383.36); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($371.50).Cadence Design Systems is a global leader in electronic design automation with a market capitalization of $100.6 billion and TTM revenue of $5.5 billion, commanding a dominant position in the semiconductor design software market. The company's integrated platform approach—combining software tools such as JasperGold for formal verification and Xcelium for logic simulation with enterprise-grade hardware platforms including Palladium emulation and Protium prototyping systems—creates significant switching costs and customer lock-in. With 13,800 employees and a TTM net income of $1.2 billion, Cadence demonstrates strong operational leverage and profitability while maintaining strategic focus on next-generation chip design methodologies and artificial intelligence-driven design automation capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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