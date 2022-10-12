Cadence Education Grants Free Childcare to Midterm Voters on Election Day

Cadence Education opens its nationwide centers to new customers to support voter turnout in the upcoming U.S. election

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, is announcing complimentary childcare on U.S. Election Day, November 8th, for parents or caregivers in need. Cadence Education's 285+ high-quality learning center locations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and will allow parents the time to cast their votes.

Cadence Education is working to make voting easier for parents and caregivers.

"Some polling locations will have long lines, and it may take hours to vote in this election. Parents who prefer not to take their children with them to the polls could be less likely to go vote. If we can make it easier for those parents, we will, "states Jeff May , Chief Marketing Officer for Cadence Education.

Cadence Education schools use an expertly developed curriculum refined over the years to give every student skills and confidence for the next step in life. Most schools serve children 6 Weeks – 12 years old. Each program is specifically tailored to each developmental stage and designed to cultivate a lifelong love of learning in every child.

"Everyone deserves a chance to cast their vote, regardless of their situation," said Leigh-Ellen Louie , Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Education. "Childcare shouldn't be a barrier to voting. Opening our schools ensures children can spend their time in a safe and nurturing environment. One of the pillars of our curriculum is a program we call KindChild . That truism extends to every adult and every school at Cadence Education too; doing the right thing for parents that need our help on voting day is a kindness we feel passionately about."

Cadence Education has over 285 schools across the US offering traditional childcare programs, Montessori, Reggio Emilia, Faith-based, language immersion, and more. Registration is required in advance, and space is limited. For more information, visit: Election Day Drop-In Care - Cadence Education (cadence-education.com)

Some limitations apply to hours of care on November 8, 2022, for new (not presently enrolled) families only.

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 285 private preschools across the country. With more than 28 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

