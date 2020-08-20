Cadence McShane Announces Austin High School Renovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company is underway with construction on Austin High School. Located at 1715 West Cesar Chavez Street, Austin High School is the oldest high school in Austin, Texas.

Designed by O'Connell Robertson, the project includes a multi-story renovation and addition to the existing high school. The addition will incorporate 22,000 square feet to support the dance and athletic programs. 31,829 square feet of the renovations will be for the special education, athletics, and delta programs.

Renovations also include the addition of a glass stair tower on the south side of the building, modernizing new gymnasiums with bleachers, and re-surfacing of the track system.

"Having the opportunity to renovate Austin High School and be able to give them the facilities that they need to grow is exciting," remarked Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President of Cadence McShane Construction. "We are proud to be associated with AISD on the new Eastside Memorial Early College High School and International High School at the Original LC Anderson Campus, which is currently under construction, and now Austin High School."

Funding was provided through the Austin Independent School District's 2017 bond proposal to create updated learning spaces for Austin High School.

SOURCE Cadence McShane Construction Company