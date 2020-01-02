Cadent Acquires 4INFO, Expands Cross-Screen TV Capabilities for National Advertisers

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the advanced TV platform company, today announced the acquisition of 4INFO to expand its cross-screen solutions for national advertisers with advanced audience targeting, and over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) video buying capabilities.

The ability to orchestrate traditional and next generation TV campaigns is core to any modern advertising campaign. However, advertisers are challenged with understanding which devices belong to the same household, because of the multiple set-tops, connected TVs, streaming boxes, full episode players, and mobile apps that provide access to premium content. Complexity in planning, activating and measuring national TV campaigns has increased as viewing platforms and viewing preferences continue to fragment.

4INFO's data activation platform incorporates patented audience graph technology that resolves multiple TV devices back to a household. This highly accurate matching fabric enables national TV advertisers to de-duplicate and map audience segments into the full universe of television, providing a more precise measurement of targeted reach.

"Viewers are engaging with premium TV across more devices and services than ever before. In response, advertisers and agencies require a unified view of their TV campaigns to get the clearest picture of brand reach and engagement," said Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent. "The integration of the 4INFO household graph and its OTT capabilities with the Cadent Advanced TV Platform creates the industry's only unified platform for all forms of data-driven television – cable, broadcast, addressable STB, OTT, and connected devices -- at true national scale."

Cadent and 4INFO have been technology partners since 2018, and over the past year have more tightly integrated 4INFOs data-activation capabilities into Cadent's buy-side TV planning and activation platform. 4INFO technologies will help national advertisers build higher-performing data-driven television campaigns.

"As an existing 4INFO partner, TEGNA looks forward to continuing to work with Cadent as we drive innovation across our business, including our leading OTT advertising platform, Premion," said Tom Cox, senior vice president, TEGNA Inc.

"Cadent's scale across all forms of advanced TV will further 4INFO's mission of enabling unified audiences at scale that are fully actionable across screens and properties," said Tim Jenkins, CEO of 4INFO. "We are pleased to continue our journey helping advertisers evolve their television advertising as part of Cadent."

The transaction was completed today, and terms were not disclosed.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About 4INFO

4INFO is an identity and media solutions company, solving the digital and TV convergence. 4INFO's platform powers people-based marketing with its patented Bullseye ID®— a persistent, accurate match key that maps consumers to all of their connected devices in a household as well as to valuable consumer data, including CRM data —without compromising privacy. 4INFO provides customers superior match rates for their data, which allows them to use it at scale for both advertising and marketing purposes. 4INFO is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in New York and Detroit. To learn more, visit 4INFO.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadent-acquires-4info-expands-cross-screen-tv-capabilities-for-national-advertisers-300980531.html

SOURCE Cadent