Cadent Recognized for Leadership in Addressable TV Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the advanced TV platform company, was recognized for Most Innovative Use of Audience-Based Buying Technology, Most Innovative Use of Addressable Television and Impact, at the Gabbcon ABBI (Audience-Based Buying Innovation) awards last night.

The awards event, held in Beverly Hills during LA TV and Innovation Week, celebrates the most innovative companies in audience-based buying as judged by a panel of industry peers and experts.

Cadent was recognized for Most Innovative Use of Audience-Based Buying Technology, which recognizes technology that delivered measurable results and a competitive advantage for the client; Most Innovative Use of Addressable Television, which recognizes the best campaign using an effective audience-based buying strategy to reach TV addressable homes and devices; and Impact, which recognizes a campaign that had a positive impact on society, the environment, or otherwise.

Cadent Advanced TV Platform, with double digit growth in its addressable TV campaigns and a client retention rate of over 90%, improves TV campaign performance by optimizing across all premium addressable inventory (OTT, linear, and VOD). The platform provides unique and powerful analytics capabilities that aggregate and normalize results across media providers, enabling advertisers to scale campaigns and take action to continuously improve effectiveness.

"Cadent Advanced TV Platform provides an industry-leading solution that standardizes access to all inventory sources so advertisers can execute addressable campaigns at scale and understand ROI holistically," said Jamie Power, COO of addressable and Head of Analytics, Cadent. "We're proud to be recognized alongside our clients in leading the charge applying data and technology to TV campaigns."

The Gabbcon ABBI Awards have awarded innovation in audience-based buying since 2016.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

