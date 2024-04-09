09.04.2024 15:24:00

Cadrenal Therapeutics: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For Tecarfarin; Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) announced the FDA has granted tecarfarin Orphan Drug Designation for the prevention of thromboembolism and thrombosis in patients with an implanted mechanical circulatory support device. The FDA's ODD program provides incentives to sponsor organizations for the development of treatments for rare diseases.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin for unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a late-stage oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions.

Quang Pham, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics, said: "We are dedicated to advancing tecarfarin through clinical development options as swiftly as possible."

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics are up 11% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 0,41 -19,86% Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Verbraucherpreisen: ATX gibt zum Start nach -- DAX eröffnet kaum verändert -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet zur Wochenmitte tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex zur Eröffnung kaum voran kommt. Am Mittwoch zeigen sich die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen