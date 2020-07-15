Cadwalader and Fastcase Announce Partnership to Expand 'Cadwalader Cabinet' Capabilities

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Fastcase today announced a partnership to enrich content for the Cadwalader Cabinet, the leading research and intelligence platform providing analysis of U.S. financial regulation.

This collaboration significantly enhances the Cabinet's offerings by providing its newsletter and subscription platform users with additional primary law content and alerts, including custom links to view full case law from Fastcase's legal research library, the world's largest online law library. Cabinet content is curated and commentary is provided by lawyers at Cadwalader, one of the oldest and most well-respected U.S. law firms.

For more than a decade, the Cabinet has provided market-leading regulatory expertise to financial institutions, regulators, academics, and law firms. Starting today, the Cabinet's more than 17,000 active daily newsletter readers will receive direct access to the case law supplementing Cadwalader's statutory and regulatory materials. Adding this substantial additional resource allows users to go directly to relevant case law for issues that they are researching or monitoring.

"This partnership has been in development for a while, but it is particularly powerful moment for us to be providing this additional resource to our users, who may not have the full use of their ordinary resources as they or their colleagues work from home," said Steven Lofchie, a Cadwalader partner and founder of the Cabinet. "The additional materials that we are able to provide through Fastcase will take Cabinet users to the next level by providing a complete set of the materials to which they need 24/7 access."

Fastcase VP of Product Nina Steinbrecker Jack notes: "Cadwalader and particularly the Cadwalader Cabinet has been a market leader at adding intelligent solutions to organize and deliver legal analysis from experts at the firm to the firm's clients, an initiative that Fastcase is eager to support. Firms are often surprised to learn that Fastcase welcomes the opportunity to customize solutions that simplify the process of integrating primary law and keeping it up to date. Our conversations with recognized innovators like Steven Lofchie at law firms always lead to creative ways to collaborate and improve their services to clients."

Building solutions directly within a firm's products and platforms continues the extension of Fastcase to democratize the law.

"Data-driven law firms are beginning to create a new generation of legal services for clients, and Cadwalader Cabinet is a terrific example of what that future will hold," said Ed Walters, Fastcase CEO. "Law firms contain enormous expertise and information assets, and the firms that can harness that expertise for the benefit of clients will be true leaders in a fast-changing time."

"Our collaboration with Fastcase represents a significant step forward for our platform users," Lofchie added. "This new partnership will provide a best-in-class user experience that will best combine case research and legal analysis."

***

About Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, established over 225 years ago, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, corporations and funds in more than 50 countries. With offices in New York, London, Charlotte and Washington, Cadwalader offers legal expertise in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense. For more information, visit cadwalader.com.

About the Cadwalader Cabinet

The Cadwalader Cabinet is an integrated legal research and intelligence service for financial services lawyers and compliance professionals. It consists of news and analysis, practitioner work tools, and a legal library with over a quarter million documents. For more information, visit findknowdo.com.

About Fastcase

Fastcase is a leading legal publisher that democratizes the law, making it more accessible to more people. Fastcase is a comprehensive research suite of primary law, treatises, legal blogs, analytics, workflow tools, and legal news. Founded in 1999, the service has more than 900,000 subscribers from around the world. Fastcase is an American company based in Washington, D.C. For more information, follow Fastcase on Twitter at @Fastcase or visit fastcase.com.

SOURCE Fastcase