CAE announces its plan to become carbon neutral in Summer 2020

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (CORIM) that it will become carbon neutral by the summer of 2020. The company will achieve this goal by offsetting carbon emissions from the fuel used for all the live training flights of its academies, from energy consumption in its locations worldwide and from the air business travel of all its employees.

"I am happy to make the commitment that CAE will become carbon neutral by next summer,'' said Marc Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer at CAE. "We want to do our share in the fight against climate change for the wellbeing of future generations. In addition to preventing hundreds of thousands of tons of CO 2 being emitted each year by training more than 135,000 pilots in simulators, we will offset our live training fuel emissions, business air travel and energy other than electricity by funding greenhouse gas reduction projects. We will also compensate for our electricity consumption by buying renewable energy certificates which support renewable electricity development.''

Carbon offsetting and renewable energy certificates are interim measures that CAE will take while new technologies and solutions are being developed to reduce emissions. CAE will work with the industry to progressively use electric aircraft for the live flight training in its academies. CAE will also continue to undertake other measures to reduce its overall emissions, for example, by continually investing to make its full-flight simulators more energy efficient, therefore allowing its customers worldwide to reduce their own footprint.

To learn more about CAE's corporate sustainability roadmap and achievements, take at its FY19 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-announces-its-plan-to-become-carbon-neutral-in-summer-2020-300966668.html

SOURCE CAE INC.