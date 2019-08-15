CAE announces the final 2019 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 10 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee Votes for For (%) Votes Withheld Withheld (%) Margaret S. (Peg) Billson 201,243,131 98.26% 3,573,116 1.74% Hon. Michael M. Fortier 198,472,072 96.90% 6,344,174 3.10% Marianne Harrison 201,835,651 98.54% 2,980,595 1.46% Alan N. MacGibbon 202,475,717 98.86% 2,340,529 1.14% Hon. John P. Manley 202,619,313 98.93% 2,196,933 1.07% François Olivier 200,783,550 98.03% 4,032,696 1.97% Marc Parent 204,634,196 99.91% 182,050 0.09% Michael E. Roach 204,609,976 99.90% 206,270 0.10% Gen. Norton Schwartz, USAF (ret.) 204,569,318 99.88% 246,928 0.12% Andrew J. Stevens 200,488,002 97.89% 4,328,244 2.11%

New to the Board, Marianne Harrison was elected as an independent director, effective today. Ms. Harrison is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of John Hancock Life Insurance Company, the U.S. division of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corporation. She is a recognized senior leader with extensive experience in the insurance and financial sectors, with a strong focus on the customer experience.

Departing the CAE Board is Katharine B. Stevenson, who did not stand for reelection, having reached the director term limit requirements of 12 years. "I want to thank Kate Stevenson for her consistently wise counsel and for her many years of dedication and contribution to CAE," said the Honourable John Manley, Chair of the CAE Board.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

