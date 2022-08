CAE Signs 15-year Deal With Qantas To Develop And Operate Pilot Training Centre In Sydney

(RTTNews) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) said that it has signed a 15-year agreement with the Qantas Group, to develop and operate a new state-of-the-art pilot training centre in Sydney, Australia.

CAE noted that it will operate a new 7,000 square-metre CAE Sydney Training Centre that is slated to open in early 2024. In addition, CAE will deploy a new A320 full flight simulator and purchase the Qantas Group's B787, A330, and B737NG full-flight simulators and associated integrated procedures trainers for the new centre. The Qantas Group's A380 full-flight simulator and emergency procedures equipment will also be relocated to the new CAE Sydney Training Centre, where they will be operated and maintained by CAE.