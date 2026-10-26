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26.10.2026 13:21:15

CAE To Sell Airline Operations Software Business For $500 Mln To SITA

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE, CAE.TO), a Canadian simulation and operations solutions provider, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to sell Flightscape, its airline operations software business, to SITA, an aviation technology company, for an enterprise value of $500 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Matthew Bromberg, CEO of CAE, said: "This transaction is fully consistent with our transformation plan and will sharpen CAE's focus to our core Civil and Defense businesses, where we are best positioned to lead. Through this accretive transaction, we are strengthening our ability to deliver greater value for customers, drive profitable growth."

Flightscape is an airline operations software provider for airlines and airports.

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