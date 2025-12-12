Cae Aktie

Cae für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854167 / ISIN: CA1247651088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.12.2025 02:40:01

CAE Wins C$270 Mln Contract To Deliver Future Air Mission Training System For Australian Air Force

(RTTNews) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) announced that it has secured a landmark contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to deliver the Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) under Project AIR5428 Phase 3 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Valued at more than C$270 million, the long-term agreement spans an initial 10-year performance period and marks a significant advancement in next-generation air mission training capabilities for the Australian Defence Force.

The F-AMTS will transform how the RAAF trains its mission aircrew. In collaboration with industry partners including Nova Systems, Adacel, DXC Technology, Milskil, MMCLD, Airflite, and Seeing Machines, CAE will deliver a modern, integrated training system. This system combines advanced learning environments, courseware, and synthetic ground and airborne training elements to replicate real-world operational complexity.

The training program will be based at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria and will support the development of critical roles such as Airborne Electronics Analysts, Operations Officers, Air Mobility Officers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Battle Managers, Maritime Patrol and Response Officers, Weapon Systems Officers, and Electronic Warfare Officers. It will also provide post-graduate instructor training to enhance teaching effectiveness.

This contract builds on CAE's longstanding partnership with the RAAF, which began in 1994 and has trained generations of Australian military aircrew. The Future Air Mission Training System is expected to create more than 40 skilled jobs in Victoria, with the first student graduates anticipated in 2028.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cae IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cae IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cae IncShs 24,00 0,00% Cae IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen