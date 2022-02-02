CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HOSTS ONE DAY WITH THOUSANDS OF POSSIBILITIES AT NATIONAL DAY OF HIRING EVENT FEB. 24

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S., is hosting a National Day of Hiring event on Feb. 24 where potential Team Members can learn more about the Caesars Entertainment portfolio and possibilities within the company. One day with thousands of possibilities, Caesars hopes to share the wide span of roles for individuals to pursue within the Caesars Entertainment empire.

Caesars Entertainment has more than 50 properties across the U.S. and is one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Roles are available across all properties of affiliated casinos, resorts and venues. From delighting guests on the casino floor to managing financial transactions or even designing casinos, there are possibilities for everyone.

"Caesars Entertainment stretches across the country and encompasses an incredible array of iconic brands including Horseshoe, Harrah's, Caesars Sportsbook and more. Throughout the company, we have a variety of opportunities for people of all interests looking to kick start their career with one of the country's leading entertainment and hospitality companies," said Matt Krystofiak, SVP Human Resources Operations, Caesars Entertainment. "Launching our National Day of Hiring event allows us to open our doors and build better awareness of the benefits that our company offers and the wide expanse of our properties both in Las Vegas and across the U.S."

Benefits available to Caesars Entertainment Team Members include affordable best-in-class healthcare and wellness, 401k with employer match, paid time off, professional development, Team Member discounts and much more.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professional and bring a copy of their resume the day of the event. To learn more about Caesars Entertainment's National Day of Hiring or to find a local event, please visit www.caesars.com/dayofhiring.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

