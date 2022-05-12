|
12.05.2022 08:00:35
Cairn Homes Plc: 2022 AGM Trading Update
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
2022 AGM Trading Update
Dublin / London, 12 May 2022: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin / LSE: CRN) is holding our Annual General Meeting (AGM) today at 11.00am at the Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2 and in advance provides the following update on current trading and guidance for FY22 and beyond.
Current Trading
Reaffirming FY22 Guidance
Medium-Term Targets
The Company will release a H1 2022 trading update in early July 2022 in advance of 2022 interim results on 8 September 2022.
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer
Ian Cahill, Head of Finance
Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Claire Rowley
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
[1] c. 1,300 new homes in our current closed and forward sales pipeline are expected to close in FY22
[2] Before any capital allocation considerations, including reductions of debt, dividends, accretive strategic acquisitions, JVs or investments
[3] Defined as Profit after Tax divided by Total Equity at Year End
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|161088
|EQS News ID:
|1350081
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.