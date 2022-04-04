Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Cairn Homes plc

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dublin / London, 4 April 2022: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), today announces that its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been issued to shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 12 May 2022 at 11:00am in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland.

Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. The Annual Report will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit landbank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.