08.03.2023 18:46:27
Cairn Homes Plc: Block Listing Application
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
("Cairn" or the "Company")
Block Listing Application
8 March 2023: Cairn Homes plc, announces that a block listing application has been made, in aggregate, for 3,064,015 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 each in the Company, pursuant to Cairn Homes plc Save As You Earn Share Option Scheme (the Scheme).
The shares are to be admitted to:
Admission is expected to become effective at 8am on 10 March 2023.
In addition, the Company confirms that it issued 7,921 shares on Monday 6 March to satisfy an exercise under this Scheme.
All of the above shares will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company upon issuance.
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|228496
|EQS News ID:
|1578093
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Handelsverlauf ins Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen am Donnerstag die Minuszeichen.