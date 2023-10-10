Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.10.2023 08:00:07

Cairn Homes Plc: Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024

10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

 

Directorate Change

Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024

Dublin/London, 10 October 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), a leading Irish homebuilding company, today announces that Shane Doherty has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his role as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Cairn.

Shane will leave Cairn in the second half of 2024, after serving more than four years in his role. He will remain with Cairn for a transition period of up to six months beyond his contractual six month notice period, to ensure an orderly succession and support the Company with a smooth transition of responsibilities to his successor after their commencement in the role.

The Board will commence a search process for a new CFO imminently.

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer of Cairn, commented: I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as CFO at Cairn and work closely with the many talented people throughout the business. Cairn has an exciting long-term outlook, and I am very proud of the progress that we have made during my time with the business.

John Reynolds, Chairman of the Board of Cairn, commented: On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my gratitude to Shane for his contribution over the past number of years. The health of the business and our financial position today is testament to his diligence, hard work and commitment to Cairn. In light of Shanes extended notice period, there will be plenty of time to wish him well at a later date.

Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer of Cairn, commented: On behalf of all of us at Cairn, I would like to sincerely thank Shane for his immense contribution as CFO. Shane has played a central role in our growth and success over the last number of years, as weve positioned the business to deliver on the next stage of our journey. Shanes dedication to Cairn and our stakeholders is reflected in his willingness to stay beyond his notice period to ensure a well-planned transition.

 

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley

Gavin McLoughlin

 

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 276868
EQS News ID: 1744849

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744849&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 1,15 6,31% Cairn Homes PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auf Erholungskurs: ATX und DAX letztlich mit Kursgewinnen -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen