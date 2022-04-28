|
28.04.2022 14:30:16
Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
28 April 2022
Orla O'Gorman, Non-Executive Director of Cairn Homes plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of HealthBeacon plc with effect from 26 April 2022.
This disclosure is made to comply with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit landbank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
|
