Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67, Cairn Homes plc (Cairn or the Company) notifies that Ms. Orla OGorman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of HealthBeacon plc.

 

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                                                                                                                          +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

  

 

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 16,700 unit landbank, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
