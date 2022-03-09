Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



09-March-2022 / 10:39 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Stanley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares with 25% of 2021 total bonus award pursuant to the bonus deferral obligations under the Company's Remuneration Policy c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.22 86,385 1.206 716 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 87,101 106,253.20 e) Date of the transaction 4 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A

