05.04.2022 08:00:17
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|153534
|EQS News ID:
|1319921
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
