Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
11-Nov-2022 / 16:09 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Deirdre Doyle

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

 

A person closely associated (spouce) with a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

 

Alan McIntosh, Non-Executive Director

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

 

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BW4ZF18

b)

Nature of the transaction  

 

Disposal of ordinary shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.965

9,500,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

9,500,000 shares

 

9,167,500

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

10 November 2022

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 Euronext, Dublin

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 200521
EQS News ID: 1486091

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

