Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding*



11-Nov-2022 / 16:09 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Deirdre Doyle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated (spouce) with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. Alan McIntosh, Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BW4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.965 9,500,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 9,500,000 shares 9,167,500 e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2022 f) Place of the transaction Euronext, Dublin g) Additional Information

