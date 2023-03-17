|
17.03.2023 08:00:04
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|230524
|EQS News ID:
|1584997
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
