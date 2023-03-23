Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



23-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Doherty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.041 12,199 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 12,199 shares 12,700 e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A

