Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

24-March-2023 / 16:47 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tara Grimley

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary / PDMR

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.041

12,199

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

12,199 shares

 

12,700

 

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2023

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 


