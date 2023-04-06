Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes plc Awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan Dublin / London, 6 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group), confirms that the following awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 4 April 2023 under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan: Director/PDMR Role No. of Shares Awarded Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 615,347 Shane Doherty Chief Financial Officer 542,953 Tara Grimley Company Secretary 119,449 The shares were granted based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 3 April 2023, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant. Full details of the performance conditions attached to the awards are available to view on the Companys website at https://www.cairnhomes.com/investors/shareholder-centre/. For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc Tara Grimley, Company Secretary +353 1 696 4600 Notes to Editors Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Stanley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 615,347 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable single transaction e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information N/A Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Doherty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 542,953 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable single transaction e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information N/A Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tara Grimley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 119,449 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable single transaction e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information N/A

