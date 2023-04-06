|
06.04.2023 15:11:34
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan
Dublin / London, 6 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group), confirms that the following awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 4 April 2023 under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan:
The shares were granted based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 3 April 2023, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant.
Full details of the performance conditions attached to the awards are available to view on the Companys website at https://www.cairnhomes.com/investors/shareholder-centre/.
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc Tara Grimley, Company Secretary +353 1 696 4600
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|235620
|EQS News ID:
|1603489
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
06.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
06.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
06.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Posting of Annual Report and 2023 Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
05.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc : Posting of Annual Report and 2023 Notice of AGM (Investegate)
|
05.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
04.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
03.04.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan (EQS Group)