06.04.2023 15:11:34

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

06-Apr-2023 / 14:11 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

 

Awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

 

Dublin / London, 6 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group), confirms that the following awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 4 April 2023 under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan:

Director/PDMR

Role

No. of Shares Awarded

Michael Stanley

Chief Executive Officer

615,347

Shane Doherty

Chief Financial Officer

542,953

Tara Grimley

Company Secretary

119,449

 

The shares were granted based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 3 April 2023, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant.

Full details of the performance conditions attached to the awards are available to view on the Companys website at https://www.cairnhomes.com/investors/shareholder-centre/.

 

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc            Tara Grimley, Company Secretary                                          +353 1 696 4600

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Michael Stanley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

615,347

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

Not applicable single transaction

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2023

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Doherty

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

542,953

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

Not applicable single transaction

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tara Grimley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary / PDMR

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

119,449

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

Not applicable single transaction

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 


