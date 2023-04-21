Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 17:15:24

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
21-Apr-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Doherty

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.02

373,758

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

373,758

 

381,233.16

 

e)

Date of the transaction

18 April 2023

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tara Grimley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary / PDMR

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.02

57,466

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

 

 

57,466

 

58,615.32

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

18 April 2023

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Euronext Dublin

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 238817
EQS News ID: 1614327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

