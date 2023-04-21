Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



21-Apr-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Doherty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.02 373,758 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 373,758 381,233.16 e) Date of the transaction 18 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tara Grimley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.02 57,466 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 57,466 58,615.32 e) Date of the transaction 18 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A

