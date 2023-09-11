Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



11-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Stanley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO LTIP, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 3,158,844 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue g) Additional Information N/A

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



