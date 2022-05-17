Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company



17-May-2022 / 12:25 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes Plc 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer out of Proxy voting shares 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: Euroclear Nominees Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/05/2022 6. Date on which issuer notified: 16/05/2022 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 8% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.428% 0.000% 7.428% 706,196,073 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.316% 0.000% 8.316% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BWY4ZF18 0 52,453,669 0.000% 7.428% SUBTOTAL A 52,453,669 7.428% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % % BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited % % % BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc % % % BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited % % % BMO AM Group (Management) Limited % % % BMO AM Holdings Limited % % % BMO Asset Management Limited 7.428% % 7.428% 11. In case of proxy voting: 12. Additional informationxvi: BMO Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by BMO AM Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 16th May 2022.

