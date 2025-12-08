Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes Plc 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04/12/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 08/12/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.873% 0.000% 4.873% 625,576,122 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.943% 0.000% 5.943% 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00BWY4ZF18 0 30,487,326 0.000% 4.873% SUBTOTAL A 30,487,326 4.873% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % % Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % TAM UK International Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % % TAM UK Holdings Limited % % % Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % % TC Financing Limited % % % Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 3.568% % 3.568% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % % Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited % % % Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc % % % Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited % % % 11. 12. Additional informationxvi: The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group. For clarity: The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 3.568% of the voting rights in the issuer. The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.645% of the voting rights in the issuer. The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.023% of the voting rights in the issuer. The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.637% of the voting rights in the issuer. Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London. EC4N 6AG on 8th December 2025. 