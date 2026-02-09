Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
09.02.2026 12:13:07
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Edinburgh on 6 February 2026.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
IE00BWY4ZF18
Issuer Name
Cairn Homes Public Limited Company
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Aberdeen Group plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
Edinburgh
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Feb-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Feb-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.
12. Date of Completion
06-Feb-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|417596
|EQS News ID:
|2273424
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cairn Homes PLC
|2,14
|-2,51%
