Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
13.04.2026 11:36:26
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|423770
|EQS News ID:
|2307128
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cairn Homes PLC
|2,17
|-2,26%