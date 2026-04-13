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Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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13.04.2026 11:36:26

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

13-Apr-2026 / 10:36 GMT/BST

 Standard Form TR-1

  Standard form for notification of major holdings

 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Cairn Homes PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify):

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name:

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Los Angeles, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

See Box 10

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

09 Apr 2026

6. Date on which issuer notified:

10 Apr 2026

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. increased above 8.00% of total voting rights outstanding. Capital Research and Management Company increased above 8.00% of total voting rights outstanding.
 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in %

(9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.12%

0.00%

8.12%

629,002,525

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

7.11%

0.00%

7.11%

 

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

IE00BWY4ZF18 Common Stock

 

51,063,517

 

8.12%

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

51,063,517

8.12%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     
 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Capital Research and Management Company

8.12%

 

8.12%

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. (a mutual fund managed by Capital Research and Management Company)

7.89%

 

7.89%

Total

8.12%

 

8.12%

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder]  will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date].

 

12. Additional information:

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (”CGC”) is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (”CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company (”CB&T”). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. (”CGII”), which in turn is the parent company of six investment management companies (”CGII management companies”): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl, Capital International K.K., Capital Group Private Client Services Inc, and Capital Group Investment Management Private Limited. CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the Issuer for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

 

 

Done at Los Angeles on 10 Apr 2026.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 423770
EQS News ID: 2307128

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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