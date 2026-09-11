Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
11.09.2026 18:06:43
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon. SN1 1HH on 11th September 2026.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|443103
|EQS News ID:
|2398238
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cairn Homes PLC
|2,69
|-0,55%
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