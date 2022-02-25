|
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2021 Preliminary Results
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of 2021 Preliminary Results
Dublin/London, 25 February 2022: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", or the "Company") (Euronext Dublin/LSE: CRN) will issue its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday, 3 March 2022.
The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (GMT) that morning.
On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (GMT). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 835682
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer
Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Louise Walsh
Morwenna Rice
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit landbank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
