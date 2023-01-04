|
04.01.2023 17:09:19
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2022 Trading Update
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of 2022 Trading Update
Dublin / London, 4 January 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday, 9 January 2023.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer
Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Claire Rowley
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|213387
|EQS News ID:
|1527655
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cairn Homes PLC
|0,90
|2,38%
