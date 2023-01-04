04.01.2023 17:09:19

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
04-Jan-2023 / 16:09 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2022 Trading Update

 

Dublin / London, 4 January 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday, 9 January 2023.

 

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 213387
EQS News ID: 1527655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

