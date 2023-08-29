Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2023 Interim Results

Dublin/London, 29 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday, 7 September 2023.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 668386

Ireland 01 691 7842 UK 020 3936 2999 US 1 646 664 1960 International +44 20 3936 2999

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley

Morwenna Rice

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.