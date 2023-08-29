29.08.2023 15:38:10

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Interim Results

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2023 Interim Results

29-Aug-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST

 

Cairn Homes plc

 

Notice of 2023 Interim Results

 

Dublin/London, 29 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2023 on Thursday, 7 September 2023.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 668386

 

Ireland

  01 691 7842

UK

  020 3936 2999

US

  1 646 664 1960

International

  +44 20 3936 2999

 

 

                                                                                                 

                                                                                                          -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley

Morwenna Rice       

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 267903
EQS News ID: 1714189

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

